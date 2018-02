Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv:

* CB&I AWARDED CONTRACT FOR ADNOC REFINING CRUDE FLEXIBILITY PROJECT

* CHICAGO BRIDGE & IRON - GOT LETTER OF AWARD FROM ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL CO TO BUILD A CRUDE FLEXIBILITY PROJECT VALUED AT MORE THAN $500 MILLION IN RUWAIS, UAE

* CHICAGO BRIDGE & IRON COMPANY NV - APPROXIMATELY 40 PERCENT OF THE VALUE OF THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN UAE SUPPLY CHAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: