April 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV :

* CB&I ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 END BACKLOG OF $10.5 BILLION TO $10.6 BILLION

* EXPECTS CUSTOMER INVESTMENT DECISIONS TO BE MADE THIS YEAR ON SOME VERY LARGE PROJECTS IN LNG, PETROCHEMICAL & OTHER MARKETS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.63 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S