April 26 (Reuters) - CBIZ Inc:

* CBIZ REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 10.2 PERCENT TO $266.1 MILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018

* IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017

* CBIZ - IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: