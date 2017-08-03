FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBIZ Q2 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations
August 3, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-CBIZ Q2 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cbiz Inc

* Cbiz reports second-quarter and first-half 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue rose 7.1 percent to $211 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 6 to 8 percent

* Cbiz inc says company is now increasing its expectation for income from continuing operations to grow within a range of 16% to 20% for 2017

* Cbiz inc says earnings per diluted share from continuing operations are now expected to grow within a range of 12% to 15% for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

