BRIEF-Cbiz Q3 revenue rises 4 pct to $207.7 mln
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 10:42 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Cbiz Q3 revenue rises 4 pct to $207.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cbiz Inc:

* Cbiz reports third-quarter and nine-month 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to $207.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 6 to 8 percent

* Cbiz Inc - ‍expect 2017 total revenue, income from continuing operations and earnings per share to be near low end of 2017 outlook​

* Cbiz - Q3 results adversely impacted by extended office closures in florida related to hurricane irma, among other things

* Cbiz - ‍expects FY income from continuing operations to grow within a range of 16 pct to 20 pct, compared to 2016​

* Cbiz- ‍ for 2017, expects earnings per diluted share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 12 percent to 15 percent 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
