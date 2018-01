Jan 24 (Reuters) - CBK Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS AFTER TAX NOT EXCEEDING HK$8.5 MILLION FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍CLOSURES OF CHEUNG SHA WAN RESTAURANT AND YUEN LONG RESTAURANT IN JULY 2016 AND OCTOBER 2016​