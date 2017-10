Oct 11 (Reuters) - CBL Corporation Ltd

* technical adjustment has been made to minimum solvency capital of cbl insurance ltd at 30 June 2017 from nz$106.8m to nz$121.2m.​

* ‍actual solvency capital of CBL Insurance Ltd at 30 june 2017 remains unchanged at nz$160.44m​