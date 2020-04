BRIEF-CBL Properties Provides Additional Update On COVID-19 Response

April 14 (Reuters) - CBL & Associates Properties Inc :

* CBL PROPERTIES PROVIDES ADDITIONAL UPDATE ON COVID-19 RESPONSE

* CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC - ANTICIPATES A SIGNIFICANT DETERIORATION IN NEAR-TERM REVENUE

* CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC - HAS IMPLEMENTED COMPREHENSIVE PROGRAMS TO HALT ALL NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENDITURES, TO REDUCE OPERATING

* CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES - QUANTIFIED REDUCTIONS AND DEFERRALS TO 2020 MAINTENANCE CAPEX AND REDEVELOPMENTS ESTIMATED IN RANGE OF $60 MILLION - $80 MILLION

* CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES - A 20% BASE SALARY REDUCTION WILL APPLY TO OTHER OFFICERS AND A 10% REDUCTION WILL APPLY TO ALL OTHER EMPLOYEES

* CBL & ASSOCIATES - EXECUTIVES CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT , INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AGREED TO REDUCE BASE SALARIES,INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FEES BY 50%

* CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC - IMPLEMENTED A TEMPORARY FURLOUGH PROGRAM ACROSS PROPERTIES AND HEADQUARTERS IMPACTING ALMOST 60% OF ITS WORKFORCE

* CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC - WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FULL HEALTH CARE BENEFITS FOR ALL FURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES