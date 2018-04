April 26 (Reuters) - CBL & Associates Properties Inc :

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.42

* TOTAL PORTFOLIO SAME-CENTER NOI DECLINED 6.8% FOR Q1 2018

* PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 91.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH 92.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

* SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

* MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE