BRIEF-CBO Territoria FY Net Profit Group Share Rises To 16.7 Million Euros

March 21 (Reuters) - CBO TERRITORIA SA:

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 16.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 24.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 80.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 65.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018, GROSS RENTAL INCOME EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY UP AT + 1.1%, TO € 19.0 MILLION

* AIMS FOR ACCELERATION OF GROWTH OF ITS RESULTS AS OF THE 2ND HALF OF 2019

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.21 PER SHARE

* SEES GROWTH OF 10-15 PERCENT OF NAV AND OF PROPERTY PORTFOLIO BY END 2021

* SEES LOAN TO VALUE OF 50-55 PERCENT OVER PERIOD UP TO END OF 2021

* NAV PER SHARE OF EUR 5.84 AT DEC 31