BRIEF-CBO Territoria FY Operating Income Up At 24.2 Million Euros

March 25 (Reuters) - CBO TERRITORIA SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 24.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSAL TO PAY A DIVIDEND AT 0.23 EUR (+ 0.01 EUR) WITH OPTION PAYMENT IN SHARES

* HIGH 2020 ACTIVITY LEVEL: ORDER BOOK AT END OF 2019 EUR 62 MLN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS A MAJOR PLAYER IN RÉUNION’S ECONOMY, CBO TERRITORIA IS MOBILISED ON CORONAVIRUS CRISIS IN RÉUNION AND ITS IMPACTS

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 12.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 110.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 84.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVALUED NET ASSETS OF € 5.96 / SHARE (STABLE) AND € 5.79 / DILUTED SHARE (+ 4.8%)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FOR CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES INVOLVED IN GROUP’S VARIOUS PROJECTS, CBO TERRITORIA WORKS WITH THEM ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS IN ORDER TO GUARANTEE SAFETY OF THE VARIOUS PARTIES INVOLVED, WHICH IS ITS PRIORITY, AND TO ENABLE REUNION ISLAND TO MAINTAIN A GOOD LEVEL OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND EMPLOYMENT IN THE LONG TERM

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS ORDER BOOK AT END OF 2019 AT EUR 62 MILLION, FULL REALIZATION OF WHICH WILL DEPEND ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, THE BALANCE SHEET SHOWS AN INCREASE IN CASH FROM € 21.1 MILLION TO € 43.0 MILLION COMPARED TO € 21.9 MILLION AT THE END OF 2018

* OUTLOOK 2020/2021: CONFIDENCE DESPITE THE CONTEXT