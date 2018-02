Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cbo Territoria Sa:

* LAUNCHES ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (ORNANE), WITH MATURITY DATE OF JULY 1, 2024

* MAXIMUM NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 30 MILLION

* BONDS TO BE ISSUED AT PAR ON FEB.7, 2018

* ANNUAL COUPON FOR THE BONDS AT 3.75 PERCENT, PAYABLE ON JAN 1 AND JULY 1 EACH YEAR‍​

* FACE VALUE OF THE BONDS AT EUR 4.85 EACH