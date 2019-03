March 11 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE EUROPE RECEIVES AUTHORISATION TO OPERATE NETHERLANDS VENUE

* CBOE EUROPE WILL OFFER THE SAME SERVICES AT BOTH ITS UK AND NETHERLANDS VENUES

* CBOE EUROPE SAYS VENUE TO LAUNCH APRIL 1. IS CLOSELY MONITORING THE POLITICAL DISCUSSIONS AND “WILL REACT AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE TO ANY DEVELOPMENTS THAT WOULD ALTER THIS LAUNCH DATE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)