BRIEF-Cboe Futures Exchange, American Financial Exchange Announce Planned Launch Of Ameribor Futures

June 27 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE FUTURES EXCHANGE AND AMERICAN FINANCIAL EXCHANGE ANNOUNCE PLANNED LAUNCH OF AMERIBOR FUTURES

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - AMERIBOR FUTURES DEBUT PLANNED FOR TRADE DATE AUGUST 16, 2019

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - AMERIBOR FUTURES WILL BE CASH-SETTLED

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CFE PLANS TO INITIALLY OFFER 2 AMERIBOR FUTURES PRODUCTS: 3-MONTH AND 7-DAY CONTRACTS, FOLLOWED BY OTHER SHORT-TERM PRODUCTS