June 25 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE FX TO LAUNCH CENTRAL LIMIT ORDER BOOK FOR FX MARKET

* CBOE FX MARKETS SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO LAUNCH CBOE FX CENTRAL, A NEW CENTRAL LIMIT ORDER BOOK (CLOB)

* CBOE FX MARKETS - IN Q1 2020, CBOE FX REPORTED AVERAGE DAILY VALUE TRADED OF $43.3 BILLION, EARNING A QUARTERLY MARKET SHARE OF 15.7%