BRIEF-CBOE Global Markets Acquires Data Analytics Companies Hanweck And Ft Options

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS ACQUIRES DATA ANALYTICS COMPANIES HANWECK AND FT OPTIONS

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - TERMS OF DEALS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - OWNERSHIP OF HANWECK EXPECTED TO BRING PORTFOLIO MARGIN AND CAPITAL EFFICIENCY TOOLS TO CBOE

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - OWNERSHIP OF FT OPTIONS EXPECTED TO ENHANCE CBOE CLIENTS’ ABILITY TO MANAGE PORTFOLIO RISK

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - HANWECK AND FT OPTIONS SERVICES WILL INTEGRATE WITH CBOE INFORMATION SOLUTIONS

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CONSIDERS ITS ACQUISITION OF HANWECK AND FT OPTIONS BUSINESSES EACH AND IN AGGREGATE TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR 2020

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ACQUISITIONS ARE IMMATERIAL FROM A FINANCIAL PERSPECTIVE