BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets Acquires Trade Alert

June 2 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS ACQUIRES TRADE ALERT, ADDING REAL-TIME ALERTS AND ANALYTICS TO INFORMATION SOLUTIONS OFFERING

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - FUNDED ACQUISITION WITH CASH ON HAND

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CONSIDERS ITS ACQUISITION OF TRADE ALERT BUSINESS TO BE NOMINALLY ACCRETIVE FOR 2020

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - OPTIMISTIC ABOUT POTENTIAL FOR GROWTH GOING FORWARD FOR TRADE ALERT BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: