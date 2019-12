Dec 10 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS AGREES TO ACQUIRE LEADING EUROPEAN EQUITIES CLEARING HOUSE EUROCCP

* POTENTIAL IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.08 TO $0.10 FOR 2020 AND 2021

* CBOE PLANS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH CASH ON HAND

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-POTENTIAL EXPENSE IMPACT FROM THESE INITIATIVES IS NOT REFLECTED IN CO'S 2020 EXPENSE GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED ON NOVEMBER 1, 2019