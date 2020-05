BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets Agrees To Acquire Leading Canadian ATS Matchnow

May 19 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS AGREES TO ACQUIRE LEADING CANADIAN ATS MATCHNOW

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AND CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2020

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - PURCHASE PRICE IS NOT MATERIAL FROM A FINANCIAL PERSPECTIVE

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - TO ACQUIRE MATCHNOW FROM VIRTU FINANCIAL INC

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - DEAL EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $0.01 TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)