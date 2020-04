April 29 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - DEAL WITH FTSE RUSSELL EXTENDS CO'S RIGHTS TO DEVELOP & LIST INDEX OPTIONS PRODUCTS BASED ON FTSE RUSSELL GLOBAL INDICES THROUGH 2030