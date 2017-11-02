FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CBOE Global Markets buys assets of Silexx Financial Systems
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
U.S.
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 1:39 PM / in 4 hours

BRIEF-CBOE Global Markets buys assets of Silexx Financial Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CBOE Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE Global Markets acquires assets of Silexx Financial Systems

* CBOE Global Markets Inc - ‍terms of deal were not disclosed​

* CBOE Global Markets Inc - ‍considers acquisition of assets of Silexx to be immaterial from a financial perspectiv​e

* CBOE Global Markets Inc - ‍acquired assets of Silexx Financial Systems Llc​

* CBOE Global Markets Inc - ‍CBOE is “optimistic” about potential for growth longer term from acquisition of assets of Silexx​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.