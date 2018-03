BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets Entered Into Term Loan Credit Agreement With Bank Of America

March 23 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. - SEC FILING

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - TERM LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MILLION

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - ‍PROCEEDS WERE USED TO REPAY $300 MILLION OF INDEBTEDNESS UNDER AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF DEC 15, 2016 - SEC FILING​

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ‍ TERM LOAN AGREEMENT MATURES ON DECEMBER 15, 2021​