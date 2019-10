BRIEF-CBOE Global Markets Increases Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Q3 Dividend

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; DECLARES THIRD-QUARTER 2019 DIVIDEND

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INCREASED ITS SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY $250 MILLION

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - WITH INCREASE, COMPANY HAD APPROXIMATELY $313 MILLION OF AVAILABILITY REMAINING UNDER ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.36 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK FOR Q3 OF 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: