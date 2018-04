BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets - Issued A Letter To Its Customers Regarding The Cboe Volatility Index

April 23 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ISSUED A LETTER TO ITS CUSTOMERS REGARDING THE CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - DURING OPENING AUCTION ON APRIL 18, A SINGLE MARKET PARTICIPANT SUBMITTED ORDERS TO BUY ABOUT 212,000 SPX OPTIONS

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - DURING OPENING AUCTION ON APRIL 18, FIVE ADDITIONAL MARKET PARTICIPANTS SUBMITTED BUY ORDERS TOTALING 20,000 OPTIONS

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - SIZE & STRUCTURE OF BUY ORDERS ON APRIL 18 APPEARED CONSISTENT WITH THE WEIGHTS PRESCRIBED BY THE VIX INDEX FORMULA

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ON APRIL 18 WERE SELL ORDERS SUBMITTED BY NINE PARTICIPANTS FOR A TOTAL OF 118,000 CONTRACTS

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - BELIEVE AUCTION PROCESS FUNCTIONED AS INTENDED ON APRIL 18

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ASSESSING STEPS CBOE CAN TAKE TO ENHANCE THE VIX SETTLEMENT PROCESS AND ATTRACT MORE LIQUIDITY TO SETTLEMENT AUCTION

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - TARGETING APRIL 30, FOR THE MIGRATION OF SPX OPTIONS TO HYBRID MARKET MODEL