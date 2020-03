March 19 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS LAUNCHES BUSINESS CONTINUITY WEBPAGE FOR COVID-19 UPDATES

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ALL OF CBOE’S GLOBAL MARKETS REMAIN OPEN AND ORDERLY

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CBOE'S TECHNOLOGY AND OPERATIONS TEAMS CONTINUE TO CLOSELY MONITOR TRADING