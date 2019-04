April 1 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS PLANS LISTING OF OPTIONS ON LYFT, INC. (LYFT)

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CBOE ANTICIPATES TRADING IN OPTIONS ON LYFT WILL BEGIN ON THURSDAY, APRIL 4

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - COMPANY PLANS TO LIST LYFT OPTIONS ON ITS FOUR OPTIONS EXCHANGES