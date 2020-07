July 1 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS COMPLETES EUROCCP ACQUISITION, PLANS TO LAUNCH CBOE EUROPE DERIVATIVES IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - PLANS TO INTRODUCE PAN-EUROPEAN DERIVATIVES MARKET, LAUNCHING FUTURES, OPTIONS ON 6 KEY EUROPEAN EQUITY INDICES IN H1 2021

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - PLANS TO ADD FUTURES AND OPTIONS ON ADDITIONAL EUROPEAN BENCHMARKS AT A LATER DATE, BASED ON CUSTOMER DEMAND