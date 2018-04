BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets ‍Plans To Migrate Cboe Options Exchange To Co's Proprietary Bats Technology​

April 5 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ‍PLANS TO MIGRATE CBOE OPTIONS EXCHANGE TO COMPANY’S PROPRIETARY BATS TECHNOLOGY ON OCTOBER 7, 2019​​

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ‍PLANNED MIGRATION OF C2 OPTIONS EXCHANGE IS ON TRACK FOR MAY 14, 2018​​

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - ‍UPON COMPLETION OF CBOE OPTIONS EXCHANGE MIGRATION, CO’S EQUITIES, OPTIONS & FUTURES MARKETS TO TRADE ON BATS TECHNOLOGY​​

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ‍BY NOV 16, 2018, CBOE PLANS TO MAKE AVAILABLE TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS FOR CBOE OPTIONS EXCHANGE MIGRATION​​

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ‍ON FEB 1, 2019, CBOE PLANS TO BEGIN ACCEPTING NEW PHYSICAL CONNECTIONS TO NEW CBOE OPTIONS PLATFORM​​

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ‍ON MARCH 1, 2019, CBOE EXPECTS TO BEGIN CERTIFICATION PERIOD FOR CUSTOMER TESTING​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: