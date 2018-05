BRIEF-CBOE Global Markets Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.04

May 4 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018 AND RAISES RUN-RATE EXPENSE SYNERGY TARGET TO $85 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04

* Q1 REVENUE $328.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $314 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.28 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RUN-RATE EXPENSE SYNERGY TARGET INCREASED TO $85 MILLION, UP $20 MILLION; EXPECT TO REACH A YEAR AHEAD OF INITIAL PLAN

* ORGANIC NET REVENUE INCREASED 28 PERCENT FOR Q1

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $45 TO $50 MILLION FOR FY2018

* NOW EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE $85 MILLION OF ANNUALIZED RUN-RATE EXPENSE SYNERGIES RELATED TO BATS ACQUISITION BY END OF 2020

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - REAFFIRMED 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MILLION TO $428 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL OPTIONS ADV 9.1 MILLION VERSUS 6.9 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY FUTURES ADV 368,000 VERSUS 255,000 REPORTED LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: