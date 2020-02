BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.21

* QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY OPTIONS ADV 7.3 MILLION VERSUS 8.6 MILLION

* 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $435 TO $443 MILLION

* SEES 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN RANGE OF $65 MILLION TO $70 MILLION

* QTRLY FUTURES ADV 228,000 VERSUS 338,000

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - 2020 GUIDANCE DOES NOT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT CO’S DEAL WITH EUROCCP & ITS INVESTMENT IN LAUNCHING PAN-EUROPEAN TRADING AND CLEARING

* Q4 RESULTS REFLECT LOWER Y-O-Y TRADING VOLUMES INDUSTRYWIDE AS LOWER VOLATILITY DAMPENED TRADING

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.11, REVENUE VIEW $274.6 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA