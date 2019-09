Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS AUGUST 2019 TRADING VOLUME

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - AUG FUTURES ADV UP 42% OVER AUGUST 2018 AND UP 53% OVER JULY 2019

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - AUG OPTIONS ADV UP 24% OVER AUGUST 2018 AND UP 26% OVER JULY 2019

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - AUG U.S. EQUITIES ADV UP 17% OVER BOTH AUGUST 2018 AND JULY 2019

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - AUGUST ADV IN SPX OPTIONS, RUT OPTIONS AND VIX FUTURES HIGHEST OF 2019