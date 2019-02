BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* NET REVENUE FOR Q4 OF $334.4 MILLION, UP 26 PERCENT

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 RUN-RATE SYNERGY TARGET OF $85 MILLION

* EXITED 2018 WITH RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $57 MILLION

* SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE $420 TO $428 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY OPTIONS ADV 8.6 MILLION VERSUS ABOUT 7 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $50 MILLION TO $55 MILLION

* SEES 2019 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ON ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO BE 27 TO 29 PERCENT

* QTRLY TOTAL FUTURES ADV 338,000 VERSUS 285,000 REPORTED LAST YEAR

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2018, HAD ADJUSTED CASH AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS OF $257.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.37, REVENUE VIEW $324.9 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA