Aug 5 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS JULY 2019 TRADING VOLUME

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - JULY 2019 OPTIONS TOTAL ADV 6,739 THOUSAND VERSUS 6,395 THOUSAND

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - JULY 2019 FUTURES TOTAL ADV 236 THOUSAND VERSUS 221 THOUSAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)