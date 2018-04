BRIEF-CBOE Global Markets Reports March 2018 Trading Volume

April 4 (Reuters) - CBOE Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS MARCH 2018 TRADING VOLUME

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS SAYS EXPECTS AVERAGE RPC FOR Q1 TO BE IN LINE WITH AMOUNTS FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28

* TOTAL OPTIONS VOLUME OF 171.6 MILLION CONTRACTS IN MARCH 2018, UP 7.7 PERCENT FROM MARCH 2017

* SAYS TOTAL OPTIONS ADV FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 8.2 MILLION CONTRACTS, UP 17.9 PERCENT FROM MARCH 2017

* TOTAL FUTURES VOLUME OF 5.9 MILLION CONTRACTS IN MARCH 2018, DOWN 4.2 PERCENT FROM MARCH 2017

* TOTAL FUTURES ADV 281,000 CONTRACTS IN MARCH 2018, UP 5 PERCENT FROM MARCH 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: