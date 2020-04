BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets Reports March 2020 Trading Volume

April 3 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - FOR MARCH, 4 OPTIONS EXCHANGES COMBINED HAD MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF NEARLY 12 MILLION CONTRACTS TRADED PER DAY

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ADV IN FUTURES ON THE VIX AT CBOE FUTURES EXCHANGE DURING MARCH WAS 342,162 CONTRACTS, UP 36%

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - 4 U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGES SAW NEARLY 2.7 BILLION SHARES TRADED PER DAY IN MARCH, UP 129%

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CBOE LIS REPORTED AVERAGE DAILY NOTIONAL VALUE TRADED OF €571 MILLION IN MARCH, UP 112%

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - GLOBAL FX HAD NEARLY $55 BILLION IN NOTIONAL VALUE (ADNV) IN MARCH