June 3 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS MAY 2020 TRADING VOLUME

* MAY 2020 CBOE C2 AND BZX OPTIONS EXCHANGES POSTED GAINS IN ADV OVER MAY 2019: C2 UP 30 PERCENT AND CBOE BZX UP 44 PERCENT

* MAY 2020 U.S. EQUITIES ADV UP 66 PERCENT

* MAY 2020 CBOE EDGX OPTIONS EXCHANGE NEW ALL-TIME MONTHLY ADV RECORD WITH MORE THAN 1.2 MILLION CONTRACTS TRADED, UP 98% VERSUS MAY 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: