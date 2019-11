BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets Reports October 2019 Trading Volume

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS OCTOBER 2019 TRADING VOLUME

* TOTAL VOLUME FOR OPTIONS FOR OCT. WERE 170.9 MILLION CONTRACTS VERSUS 215.1 MILLION CONTRACTS IN OCT. 2018

* TOTAL ADV FOR OPTIONS FOR OCT. WERE 7.4 MILLION CONTRACTS VERSUS 9.4 MILLION CONTRACTS IN OCT. 2018

* TOTAL VOLUME FOR FUTURES IN OCT. WERE 5.4 MILLION CONTRACTS VERSUS 9.7 MILLION CONTRACTS IN OCT. 2018

* TOTAL ADV FOR FUTURES IN OCT. WERE 237,000 CONTRACTS VERSUS 422,000 CONTRACTS IN OCT. 2018

* TOTAL VOLUME FOR U.S. EQUITIES FOR OCT. WERE 25.68 BILLION SHARES VERSUS 35.95 BILLION SHARES IN OCT. 2018

* TOTAL ADV FOR U.S. EQUITIES FOR OCT. WERE 1.12 BILLION SHARES VERSUS 1.56 BILLION SHARES IN OCT. 2018