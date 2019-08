BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.78

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2019

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.13

* QTRLY OPTIONS NET REVENUE OF $140.8 MILLION WAS UP $4.4 MILLION OR 3 PERCENT FROM Q2 OF 2018

* QTRLY FUTURES NET REVENUE OF $32.6 MILLION INCREASED $1.2 MILLION OR 4 PERCENT

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - CO CONTINUES TO SEE CAP EX TO BE IN RANGE OF $50 TO $55 MILLION, BUT NOW EXPECTS TO BE AT LOWER END OF RANGE IN FY 2019

* ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $405 TO $413 MILLION FOR FY 2019

* COMPANY UPDATED OR REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.07, REVENUE VIEW $283.0 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA