BRIEF-CBOE Global Markets Reports Q4 EPS Of $2.26

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.26

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $265.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $267.2 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* BATS INTEGRATION ON TRACK; REALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY $25 MILLION IN 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL U.S. EQUITIES FUTURES ADV OF 285,000 VERSUS 236,000 LAST YEAR

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - Q4 TAX RATE INCLUDES IMPACT OF ONE-TIME BENEFIT OF $191.5 MILLION FROM RE-MEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX POSITIONS

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $50 MILLION TO $55 MILLION FOR FY 2018

* ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MILLION TO $428 MILLION FOR FY 2018

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY OPTIONS ADV 7.03 MILLION VERSUS 6.48 MILLION