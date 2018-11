BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets Reports Record Trading Activity

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS RECORD TRADING ACTIVITY

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - IN MONTH OF OCTOBER, CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX FUTURES TRADED AT CBOE FUTURES EXCHANGE HAD VOLUME OF 9.66 MILLION CONTRACTS

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CBOE S&P 500 OPTIONS TRADED MONTHLY VOLUME OF 41.40 MILLION CONTRACTS IN OCTOBER

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CFE’S TOTAL VOLUME ALSO REACHED MONTHLY HIGH OF 9.72 MILLION CONTRACTS IN OCTOBER

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - SPX WEEKLYS OPTIONS HAD AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF 1.12 MILLION CONTRACTS IN OCTOBER