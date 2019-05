May 3 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2019

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 15 PERCENT TO $280.5 MILLION

* 2019 FISCAL YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $415 TO $423 MILLION

* REAFFIRMED THAT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $50 TO $55 MILLION IN 2019 FISCAL YEAR

* Q1 EPS INCLUDES A CHARGE OF $0.06 DUE TO SEC DISAPPROVAL OF OCC CAPITAL PLAN