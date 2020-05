BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets Reports Results For First Quarter 2020

May 1 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.65

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY OPTIONS ADV 10,731 VERSUS 7,063

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $419 TO $427 MILLION

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - REAFFIRMED 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $65 TO $70 MILLION

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - QTRLY FUTURES ADV 331,000 VERSUS 231,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: