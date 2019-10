Oct 3 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS SEPTEMBER 2019 TRADING VOLUME

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - SEPT OPTIONS ADV UP 13.9% OVER SEPTEMBER 2018

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - SEPT. U.S. EQUITIES ADV UP 5.2% OVER SEPTEMBER 2018

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - EXPECTS Q3 REVENUE PER CONTRACT FOR TOTAL OPTIONS TO BE 1.0% TO 2.0 % LOWER THAN TOTAL OPTIONS AVERAGE RPC AMOUNT OF $0.241