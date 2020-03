BRIEF-‍Cboe Global Markets Reports Several Trading Volume Records For February 2020​

March 4 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) OPTIONS SET A NEW SINGLE DAY VOLUME RECORD WITH 3.6 MILLION CONTRACTS TRADED ON FEBRUARY 28

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CBOE’S FOUR U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGES COMBINED SET A NEW SINGLE-DAY VOLUME RECORD WITH NEARLY 3.5 BILLION SHARES TRADED ON FEB 28

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - FEBRUARY 2020 OPTIONS ADV UP 64%, FUTURES UP 88%, U.S. EQUITIES UP 30%, AND GLOBAL FX UP 20%, COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2019

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CBOE’S FOUR OPTIONS EXCHANGES COMBINED SET A NEW MONTHLY ADV RECORD WITH MORE THAN 11 MILLION CONTRACTS TRADED IN FEB

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - ADV IN OPTIONS ON VIX DURING FEBRUARY WAS 674,934 CONTRACTS, UP 39%

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - VIX WEEKLY FUTURES REACHED ITS HIGHEST DAILY VOLUME IN NEARLY THREE YEARS ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 WITH 648 CONTRACTS TRADED

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ADV IN FUTURES ON THE VIX AT CBOE FUTURES EXCHANGE (CFE) DURING FEBRUARY WAS 377,718 CONTRACTS, UP 89%

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - CBOE FX SAW $75 BILLION IN NOTIONAL VALUE TRADED ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, A NEW SINGLE-DAY RECORD HIGH.