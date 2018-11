BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets reports third quarter EPS at $0.76

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2018

* Q3 REVENUE $270.5 MILLION VERSUS $269.7 MILLION

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - QTRLY TOTAL FUTURES ADV 239,000 VERSUS 331,000 REPORTED LAST YEAR

* REAFFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FOR ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY OPTIONS ADV ABOUT 6.7 MILLION VERSUS ABOUT 6.8 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02, REVENUE VIEW $271.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAW TRADING VOLUME “ACCELERATE” IN OCTOBER AS VOLATILITY INCREASED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: