Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - JAN OPTIONS TOTAL ADV 9.04 MILLION CONTRACTS UP 38.6 PCT‍​

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - JAN FUTURES TOTAL ADV 350,000 CONTRACTS, UP 49.8 PERCENT

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - JAN U.S. EQUITIES TOTAL ADV 1.29 BILLION SHARES DOWN 0.7 PCT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: