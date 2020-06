June 3 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS TO POSTPONE REOPENING OF CHICAGO TRADING FLOOR UNTIL MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - DECISION TO POSTPONE REOPENING IS IN LIGHT OF CLOSURES ACROSS CHICAGO & LIMITED ACCESS TO AREA SURROUNDING CBOE BUILDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: