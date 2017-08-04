BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.87

1 Min Read
Aug 4 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc
* CBOE Holdings reports second-quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to $266.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CBOE Holdings Inc - company reaffirmed its 2017 guidance for adjusted operating expenses of $415 million to $423 million
* CBOE Holdings Inc - expects 2017 adjusted operating expenses for year to be at low end of range
* CBOE Holdings Inc - reduced debt incurred in connection with bats acquisition by $75 million during quarter
* CBOE Holdings Inc says bats integration on track
* CBOE Holdings Inc - reaffirmed 2017 capital expenditures are projected to be in range of $55 million to $60 million
* CBOE Holdings Inc qtrly total options adv 7 million versus 6.9 million last quarter
* CBOE Holdings Inc qtrly total options adv 7 million versus 6.9 million last quarter

* CBOE Holdings Inc qtrly U.S. futures adv 307,000 versus 255,000 last quarter