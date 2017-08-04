FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
BRIEF-Cboe holdings to open satellite Hong Kong AIPAC office in Q3 - Conf call
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Cboe holdings to open satellite Hong Kong AIPAC office in Q3 - Conf call

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cboe Holdings Inc

* We will be opening a satellite Hong Kong AIPAC office in the third quarter - Conf call

* We are implementing a new index technology platform that will serve as the foundation for our growing index business and enables us to better calculate and disseminate data for new and existing indices - Conf call

* Completion of the new index platform is expected in the first half of 2018, and we'll announce a full rollout schedule of upcoming technology integration customer calls - Conf call

* We may allocate capital to make opportunistic share repurchases in the future, depending on certain circumstances- Conf call Further company coverage:

