May 16 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE, IHS MARKIT AND BLACKROCK JOIN FORCES TO LAUNCH FIRST U.S. CORPORATE BOND INDEX FUTURES

* CBOE HOLDINGSINC - ANNOUNCED A COLLABORATION WITH IHS MARKIT, BLACKROCK FOR CO TO DEVELOP U.S. CORPORATE BOND INDEX FUTURES